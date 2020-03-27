Inspirational! Malta Comes Together In Support Of The Elderly And Chronic Patients After Lockdown Announced

The Maltese community has shown its solidarity with the elderly of the island as a flood of supportive comments offering help and assistance to those who need it comes in the wake of a national lockdown for those aged 65+. Youths, athletes, politicians and citizens of all types offered to help Malta’s elderly out in any way they can after a mandatory lockdown for those over 65+, as well as pregnant women and those with certain health conditions, was announced to begin this Saturday morning in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. But seeing Malta’s community reach out and offer support in a time like this is truly heartwarming.

People offered different services, such as dog-walking or grocery shopping.

As well as specific needs such as delivering medicine.

Beyond offering help when it comes to groceries, medicine and other goods and services, MP Jason Azzopardi also took the moment to highlight how difficult it was for some elderly people to stay home all day long while construction was taking place next door to them.

You can find a full list of those who need to stay indoors from this Saturday below.