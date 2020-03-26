د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

IN PICTURES: Mellieħa Turns Into Winter Wonderland After Sudden Hailstorm

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

If you thought yesterday was the end of Malta’s hit with heavy weather, you were wrong. Serious hail has fallen on parts of Malta, turning landscapes into scenic views.

 

Credit: Laura Jones

Credit: Laura Jones

And people are making the most of it.

Meanwhile, this little girl’s day was made so much better thanks to this weather

“My daughter Millie went mental seeing it hail as she has been isolating for the past 12 days and this has just made her day. So just when it stopped hailing she asked me to build a snowman. We put her wellies on and went out by the road to make two snowmen. It’s the most fun she has had in ages. I just want to share her joy with you Lovin Malta and the Maltese in these difficult times which we are going through,” her father, Jake Cutajar said.

A simple rain of hail can bring happiness to some. People were stopping with their cars taking pictures of us and I found it great.”

Photos by Jake Cutajar

Photos by Jake Cutajar

It’s the little things like this that get us through the days.

Tag someone who needs to see this

READ NEXT: Grandmaster Gauci: Malta's Health Heroine Is Lowkey A Member Of A Historic Order Of Catholic Hospitallers

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK