IN PICTURES: Mellieħa Turns Into Winter Wonderland After Sudden Hailstorm

If you thought yesterday was the end of Malta’s hit with heavy weather, you were wrong. Serious hail has fallen on parts of Malta, turning landscapes into scenic views.

Meanwhile, this little girl’s day was made so much better thanks to this weather

“My daughter Millie went mental seeing it hail as she has been isolating for the past 12 days and this has just made her day. So just when it stopped hailing she asked me to build a snowman. We put her wellies on and went out by the road to make two snowmen. It’s the most fun she has had in ages. I just want to share her joy with you Lovin Malta and the Maltese in these difficult times which we are going through,” her father, Jake Cutajar said.

“A simple rain of hail can bring happiness to some. People were stopping with their cars taking pictures of us and I found it great.”