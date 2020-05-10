‘I’m Banned From Entering Places’: Woman Says Healthy People Over 65 Are Being Treated Like Second-Class Citizens In Malta

A 67-year-old Maltese woman has raised concerns that fit persons over the age of 65 are being treated like second-class citizens during COVID-19 restrictions.

“I am being banned from entering certain establishments. It’s almost like an act of racism,” Mary* told Lovin Malta.

On 26th March, any person over 65 was ordered to stay indoors along with a host of “vulnerable groups” that included pregnant women and those with chronic conditions.

Malta has slowly started lifting some drastic but necessary restrictions to combat the virus. Some shops and services have begun to open with certain conditions, with Prime Minister Robert Abela saying that more commercial establishments will be opened in the coming days.

With the government now making face masks mandatory within all commercial establishments, Mary* says all she’s asking is for healthy senior citizens to be treated like the rest of society.

“People over 65 aren’t imbeciles, and they’re very well aware that if they have underlying conditions or fell into a vulnerable category, they shouldn’t go out.”

“Social distancing measures are in place, we’re all wearing masks, and we’re not infectious. Why can’t I even go to the grocer?” she said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Malta is 58. However, the r-factor, which is the rate of infection, has risen above one but Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said the situation was still stable.

*The person’s real name has been changed to protect their identity.

Do you think some exceptions should be made for healthy people that are over 65?