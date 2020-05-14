‘I’ll Never Forget You’: Ian Camilleri Confirmed As Birkirkara Motorcyclist Who Lost His Life Last Night

Ian Camilleri has been confirmed as the 39-year-old motorcyclist who lost his life in a serious traffic accident last night.

“You’ve left me without words this morning. Rest in peace and take care of us, especially your family, I love you, my friend. I’ll never forget you, Ian, thank you for the memories and the laughter… until we meet again,” one friend emotionally posted following the news of his death.

Camilleri, who lived in Birkirkara, was involved in a traffic accident in Regional Road at around 12:15am while driving his BMW motorcycle. Three other vehicles were involved in the accident, including another motorcycle and two cars.

The other motorcyclist, a 40-year-old man from Ħamrun, suffered injuries as well.

The drivers of the two cars involved, a 35-year-old Ethiopian national who lives in Marsa and a 24-year-old Syrian national who lives in Ħaż-Żebbuġ, didn’t suffer any injuries.

RIP Ian