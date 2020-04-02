‘I’ll Be Carrying The Statue Next Year’: With Festas Cancelled, Malta’s Religious Are Keeping The Faith Strong

The news that Malta’s iconic festas were postponed for the year didn’t come as a shock to anyone on the island – everything from schools to international events have been impacted by the global COVID-19 outbreak.

However, the thousands of Maltese men and women who are fanatical about their town’s feasts couldn’t help but feel sad that the day they were so looking forward to will not be arriving in 2020.

Paul Mifsud is just one of many festa enthusiasts from Mosta who has been working on this year’s calendar of events since last year.

While he and his fellow volunteers felt anger and sadness over the cancellation, they understood it needed to happen for everyone’s safety – but it wasn’t going to change how they felt.

Indeed, with one of the most iconic moments of Maltese festas – locals carrying the massive statues on their shoulders during the processions – being postponed till next year, Paul couldn’t help but make reference to it when asked how he and his fellow enthusiasts received the news.