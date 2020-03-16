‘Ignore The Prices’: Valletta Developer Offers Apartments To Medical Workers Scared Of Exposing Their Families To Coronavirus

Apartments and short let rooms in Valletta are being offered at low prices for any healthcare professionals who do not want to go home and expose their family to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Besides the accommodation, Valletta Boutique Living is offering hot meals to any workers who can’t find the time to cook their own meals during this challenging time for the country, with 30 cases now confirmed in Malta.

“VBL Group is offering its portfolio of short let rooms and apartments in Valletta to healthcare workers who would not like to expose their families to unnecessary risks. All units are self-check-in,” Andrei Imbroll, the chairman of the group, told Lovin Malta. He said apartments could be viewed by following this link and urged them to “please ignore the prices on the website”. Prices are being given on request, and payment can be made over a period of time over the coming months. “Money is not the priority here, so we are accommodating according to the situation.”

One of the rooms on offer

Since making the offer public yesterday, Imbroll said requests have been “overwhelming and we are assessing on a case by case basis depending on need”. He also said workers don’t need to provide a deposit and are free to extend their stay depending on the circumstances. Imbroll, who himself comes from the medical field, said he knew the strain workers were going through and wanted to support them using the resources he could find.

Andrei Imbroll and his son