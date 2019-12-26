Identity Malta Respond To Allegations That Family Reunification Policy Is Not In Line With EU Directive

Identity Malta has clarified its logic behind “anti-poverty measures” that may result in children of non-EU families being removed from Malta, measures that have since been criticised by parents, educators, as well as the Chamber of Psychologists.

A spokesperson for the agency informed Lovin Malta that “the Commission’s guidance for application of Directive 2003/86/EC on the right to family reunification makes it possible for Member States to establish benchmarks to ‘indicate a certain sum as a reference amount’ while making an individual assessment of each request.”

“In its 2008 report on the implementation of the aforementioned directive following an examination of the Member States’ respective national legislation,” the spokesperson continued, “the European Commission did not express any reservations on the reference to the average wage in the Maltese legislation.”

“Subsequent to the publishing of the said report and the above-mentioned guidelines, the issue was explained to the European Commission and Malta’s position has been accepted,” they said.

In Subsidiary Legislation 217.06, the sponsor is required to, firstly, prove prospects of permanent residence and, secondly, have stable and regular resources which are equivalent to the national average wage.

However, in cases where applicants do not meet the two requirements, ID Malta still gives the main sponsor an opportunity to be joined by their relatives in Malta.

For such ad-hoc requests to be approved, the income of both parents is taken into consideration and compared to the at-risk-of-poverty benchmark established in the Statistics on Income and Living Conditions Survey (EU SILC).

When calculating the parents’ income, Identity Malta takes into account their basic income and deducts national social security contributions as well as accommodation costs (based on the rental contract provided by the applicant). For the purpose of this exercise, Identity Malta assumes that the sponsor is not paying any income tax.

When asked about whether or not the poverty threshold being considered was unjust, especially with the current statistic of 80,000 people in Malta being at risk of falling below it, ID Malta responded saying that “the at-risk-of-poverty threshold of €8,868 referred to represents a household consisting of a single adult and does not factor spouses and children”.

“The basic threshold is then used to calculate the at-risk-of-poverty line for larger households.”

Over the last few weeks, a number of families were reportedly still receiving letters during the run-up to Christmas, from ID Malta, informing them of the decision to deny their child residence in Malta.