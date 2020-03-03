‘I Will Love You Forever’: Miriam Pace’s Daughter Speaks Out After Tragedy

Miriam Pace’s daughter has spoken out about the tragic death of her mother which stunned Malta yesterday.

“Never in a hundred years could I have predicted that I would say goodbye to you so soon,” Ivana Portelli wrote on Facebook. “We had so many things left to do together. We will celebrate the beauty of your life on Thursday at the Santwarju tal-Karmnu in Valletta, which was so dear to you, at 2pm. I will love you forever.”