‘I Will Love You Forever’: Miriam Pace’s Daughter Speaks Out After Tragedy
Miriam Pace’s daughter has spoken out about the tragic death of her mother which stunned Malta yesterday.
“Never in a hundred years could I have predicted that I would say goodbye to you so soon,” Ivana Portelli wrote on Facebook. “We had so many things left to do together. We will celebrate the beauty of your life on Thursday at the Santwarju tal-Karmnu in Valletta, which was so dear to you, at 2pm. I will love you forever.”
Miriam Pace was killed when her house collapsed with her inside it as a result of works at an ongoing construction site. Six people involved in the construction works, the Site Technical Officer, the architect, two construction workers and two contractors, have been arrested.
Prime Minister Robert Abela has urged the police not to waste any time in prosecuting people and has called for more enforcement.