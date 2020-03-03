د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

‘I Will Love You Forever’: Miriam Pace’s Daughter Speaks Out After Tragedy

Author profile image

By

2
Article Featured Image

Miriam Pace’s daughter has spoken out about the tragic death of her mother which stunned Malta yesterday.

“Never in a hundred years could I have predicted that I would say goodbye to you so soon,” Ivana Portelli wrote on Facebook. “We had so many things left to do together. We will celebrate the beauty of your life on Thursday at the Santwarju tal-Karmnu in Valletta, which was so dear to you, at 2pm. I will love you forever.”

Miriam Pace was killed when her house collapsed with her inside it as a result of works at an ongoing construction site. Six people involved in the construction works, the Site Technical Officer, the architect, two construction workers and two contractors, have been arrested.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has urged the police not to waste any time in prosecuting people and has called for more enforcement.

READ NEXT: Miriam Pace’s Family Endorses Christian Movement’s Fundraising Efforts And Thanks Everyone For Their Support

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK