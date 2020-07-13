‘I Was Young And Stupid’: Maltese Man With Nazi Tattoos Renounces Troubled Past After Finding Faith

د . إAEDSRر . س

A Maltese man who has a tattoo of Adolf Hitler and a swastika has responded to online backlash, saying that he isn’t a racist anymore.

“I am a totally different person now. I am not a racist,” Stefan Zahra told Lovin Malta following an outcry online at the man’s tattoo.

When he was young, Stefan claims to have been influenced by “The 777”, a Nazi gang in Germany who persuaded him to their ways leading him to get his infamous tattoos.

Warning: Some viewers may find the below images offensive

“I did it when I was young. I was 18 and I was stupid – I completely regret it now,” he said.

“After a few years, I realised I had to do things the proper way and I found Jesus Christ in my life.”

Stefan has since detached himself from the gang and their beliefs and has chosen a life of faith.

However, his past continues to haunt him and he has had trouble finding a job as a dishwasher or supermarket stacker, claiming that he has been discriminated against because of his face tattoo.

However, the question of his Nazi tattoos on his left arm came into question, spurring online backlash at the nature and intent of the insensitive tattoos.

“I want to cover it up but it costs over €1,000.”

Despite his egregious Nazi tattoos, Stefan still believes that it is the one on his face which in fact preventing him from getting a job – even as a restaurant dishwasher.

And without a job to provide an income, spending over €1,000 to cover up a tattoo is off the table at the moment.

“When I go for an interview I always wear long sleeves to cover the tattoos,” he said.

Stefan is currently still looking for a job.

