‘I Am Seeing You Everywhere’: Miriam Pace’s Husband Pens Letter To His Wife Three Weeks After The Fatal Collapse

Miriam Pace’s husband, Carmel, has penned an emotional letter to his lost wife three weeks after a fatal building collapse claimed here life.

“I am still seeing you near me everywhere, even still calling your name and futilely waiting for you to answer me back.”

“Even when I am in the car alone, I speak to you about our children and the present situation in our country.”

“My only relief is that I am definitely convinced that you are taking care of us from Heaven”

“During the first week of my bereavement, a friend told me that ‘… I am not praying FOR her, because I am praying TO her’… and that’s what I am doing. Love you Mir,” he wrote in a social media post.

Pace was killed when her house in Ħamrun collapsed as a result of works at an ongoing construction site next door.

The architect, Roderick Camilleri, who is also a shareholder in the development and the author of the risk-assessing method statement, had declared that a collapse of nearby buildings was “minimal”.

Six people had been arrested in connection with the case, including Camilleri, the site technical officer Anthony Mangion, excavation and demolition contractor Ludwig Dimech. However, no one has been charged yet.

The construction industry has been facing severe questions ever since the death. Promises of change have gone quiet ever since the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Malta.