‘How I Used To Tease You Over Juventus!’: Heartfelt Tributes Pour In After San Ġwann Youth Darren Borg’s Untimely Death

Heartfelt tributes are being sent to Darren Borg in the wake of the 29-year-old San Gwann youth’s death following a fishing accident in Dingli on Sunday. “Darren, no more will you be calling on me and asking me when we’ll be meeting,” Charlie Borg, Darren’s uncle, said in an emotional tribute. “How I used to tease you over Juventus and you used to tell me about Inter,” he continued. “Rest in peace my nephew, you left us so suddenly and went to meet our grandparents. You’ve left me without any words Darren. You were a one-of-a-kind person, one day we will meet again.”

Darren is being remembered for his passion for discussion, sports as well as the sea. “A shock unlike any other… great memories of school, discussion, and arguments over football, all beautiful memories,” said one person who knew Darren growing up. “RIP my friend, just yesterday you came and told me it had been a while since you had gone fishing. You were a great young man,” said another. “I’m really going to feel your loss. It had to be your biggest passion that separated us,” said one close friend.

Other friends and loved ones spoke about the youth that had touched their lives in one way or another.