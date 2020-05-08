‘How Can I Continue Without You?’ 19-Year-Old Postwoman’s Partner Asks After Her Sudden Death

The girlfriend of a postwoman who tragically lost her life in a traffic incident yesterday has opened up about the sheer pain she is feeling after her loss.

“I still cannot believe you left me and that I’ll never see you again, I feel like I’m in a dream, why did it have to be you?” Maria Scerri said in a heartbreaking Facebook post.

“I don’t know how I’ll continue my life without you,” the continued. “You were the only person that always loved me as I am and you never changed anything in me. Even though we are so far away from each other I will continue to cherish you in my heart, no one will ever be ever to take your place from there.”

The young Maltese woman’s life has been turned upside down after the news of Elenia’s sudden death yesterday in a freak accident in Marsa as she was driving her MaltaPost work vehicle.

Elenia was flung out into the road and her Paxster landed on top of her. The teenager’s death has left a hole in the hearts of those who loved her.

“I cannot put into words what I am feeling, that I’ll never see your smile again, or hear your voice. I love you my beautiful angel, watch over me from up there.