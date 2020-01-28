‘He’s Free From All The Pain Now’: Daughter Of 45-Year-Old Gozitan Cricket Legend Opens Up On Family’s Loss

There has been an outpouring of grief following the death of Gozitan Ronnie Sacco, father of two, coach and former captain of the Marsa Cricket team and one of the top-ranked Maltese cricket players.

Sacco, who passed away at the age of 45, is being remembered as a motivated and warm man who always had a smile on his face and was ready to bring joy to others.

“He was just a really good guy with a fun personality,” his daughter Casey told Lovin Malta. “He was always the life of any family gathering, making us all laugh and always with a smile on his own face as well. Obviously we’re all going to miss him, but at least now he’s free from all the pain.”

As a cricket player playing with the national team, he played for Malta in 10 international tournaments (three local tournaments and seven overseas tournaments) playing 50 times. He scored 236 runs for the national team and took 47 wickets.

His friends called him ” the best teammate you could ever wish to play with, he would never give in in any situation” as fans, fellow athletes and family friends sent tributes on his passing.

“Ronnie was the heartbeat of the national side whilst I was the coach, off the pitch he was always laughing and joking, but once he stepped over the boundary line he wanted to win more than anyone else,” said Dave Carlisle.

“He used to swear and curse at me when we had to do the fitness, but he always did it, so many memories, but the running diving catch at Marsa against Hungary will always stay with me. Gone far to soon, although we have lost a great friend, heaven has gained a top bloke,” he said.