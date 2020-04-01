Heroes Get Pizza! Malta’s Swedish Community Comes Together To Deliver Dozens Of Goodies To Mater Dei And Boffa Hospitals
Malta’s heroic healthcare workers are currently busy protecting the islands during what’s quickly becoming the worst pandemic of our lifetimes… but their hard work continues to be acknowledged in small but awesome acts that are sure to put a smile on any weary worker’s face.
Earlier today, the island’s Swedish community – in collaboration with Sliema’s Little Sweden store – delivered 50 pizzas and 100 goodie bags to both Mater Dei and Boffa hospitals.
“We’re just happy to help, and we wanted to show our appreciation to our front-liners,” Tomek Fikas, who coordinated the initiative, told Lovin Malta.
Yesterday afternoon, Tomek posted on the popular Maltese recommendation group Are You Being Served asking for restaurants that can take a big order of “around 35 pizzas” and help with the delivery to one of the hospitals. “We’d also like to support a local shop that may be in need,” he continued.
Soon enough, dozens of pizzerias from all over the island rushed in to help… with Qormi’s Il-Forn Ta’ L-Għawdxi offering to round up the amount to 50 pizzas on the house to help the “noble gesture”.
When the pizzas and goodie bags were delivered by a smiling Tomek holding boxes upon boxes with tiny Swedish flags coming out of them, a number of healthcare workers took to Facebook to thank everyone for the great initiative.
“Out there, there are people who are thinking about us,” one grateful and clearly emotional healthcare worker posted. “Thank you from our hearts.”
Other touching uploads included everything from shots of smiling workers with their goodie bags, to some very satisfied pizza munchers.
And if it’s all not enough to make you restore your faith in humanity, I don’t know what is.
Not only was the initiative well received, but Tomek actually commented on how the whole community flooded in to help… to the point that initial efforts were quickly multiplied.
“It’s amazing how quickly we raised money for the delivery,” he beamed. “I even had to kindly ask people to stop sending, as we raised double the initial amount asking amount in approximately one hour!”
“It’s all thanks to Malta’s Swedish community, Little Sweden, Il-Forn Ta l-Għawdxi and the Facebook group members of Maltasvenskar who donated the money,” Tomek continued. “We still have funds that we’re going to use for another delivery.”
With the pizzas and goodie bags now safely delivered to the heroic workers manning the island’s hospitals, Tomek hopes more people will follow suit.
“Hopefully we can get more people to do the same,” he finished. “Take action and spread some love!”