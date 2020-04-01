Heroes Get Pizza! Malta’s Swedish Community Comes Together To Deliver Dozens Of Goodies To Mater Dei And Boffa Hospitals

Malta’s heroic healthcare workers are currently busy protecting the islands during what’s quickly becoming the worst pandemic of our lifetimes… but their hard work continues to be acknowledged in small but awesome acts that are sure to put a smile on any weary worker’s face.

Earlier today, the island’s Swedish community – in collaboration with Sliema’s Little Sweden store – delivered 50 pizzas and 100 goodie bags to both Mater Dei and Boffa hospitals.

“We’re just happy to help, and we wanted to show our appreciation to our front-liners,” Tomek Fikas, who coordinated the initiative, told Lovin Malta.

Yesterday afternoon, Tomek posted on the popular Maltese recommendation group Are You Being Served asking for restaurants that can take a big order of “around 35 pizzas” and help with the delivery to one of the hospitals. “We’d also like to support a local shop that may be in need,” he continued.

Soon enough, dozens of pizzerias from all over the island rushed in to help… with Qormi’s Il-Forn Ta’ L-Għawdxi offering to round up the amount to 50 pizzas on the house to help the “noble gesture”.