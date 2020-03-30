‘Help Us Reunite Him With His Family’: Urgent Appeal To Raise Funds To Repatriate Murdered Qawra Man’s Body And Support His Widow
A project to raise funds to repatriate the body of Joseph Amoubi to his home country and help support his young widowed wife is well on it’s way to reaching its target – but it needs your urgent help to get there.
“Amoubi, or Joseph as we knew him, helped my brother Ian, his family and some of his closest friends, for nearly four years and you could say became part of the family,” Marc Casolani, the man who set up the online fundraiser, said.
Joseph was murdered in his apartment in Qawra after an argument with an apartment-mate got out of hand; heartbreakingly, his wife Harmony was giving birth to their first child hours around the same time as his death.
Now, the Maltese and Nigerian community are working to get his body back to Nigeria and support Harmony and Joseph’s baby son.
Around €3,750 (62% of the target goal of €6,000) has already been reached.
However, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, it’s even harder to repatriate a body between continents – and the team behind the fundraiser have put out an urgent call to raise the finds before the price becomes unreachable.
If you would like to donate to the fundraiser, or contribute in any other way, follow this link and you will find all the information you need – you can donate as little at €1.
Donatus Agom, a friend of Joseph’s and a member of the Nigerian community in Malta, also appealed to the public for their support with an emotional statement.
“A lot of people are lucky and don’t know what does it mean to be separated from your loved ones,” he said.
“Friends become family in the diaspora, but will never substitute it. Everyone has the right to stay close to their family in life and after death. By bringing Amoubi back to Nigeria, we will help him reunite with his family which is what he wanted in his life.”
“He will be missed, but his happiness will make up for our loss.”