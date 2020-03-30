‘Help Us Reunite Him With His Family’: Urgent Appeal To Raise Funds To Repatriate Murdered Qawra Man’s Body And Support His Widow

A project to raise funds to repatriate the body of Joseph Amoubi to his home country and help support his young widowed wife is well on it’s way to reaching its target – but it needs your urgent help to get there.

“Amoubi, or Joseph as we knew him, helped my brother Ian, his family and some of his closest friends, for nearly four years and you could say became part of the family,” Marc Casolani, the man who set up the online fundraiser, said.

Joseph was murdered in his apartment in Qawra after an argument with an apartment-mate got out of hand; heartbreakingly, his wife Harmony was giving birth to their first child hours around the same time as his death.

Now, the Maltese and Nigerian community are working to get his body back to Nigeria and support Harmony and Joseph’s baby son.

Around €3,750 (62% of the target goal of €6,000) has already been reached.

However, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, it’s even harder to repatriate a body between continents – and the team behind the fundraiser have put out an urgent call to raise the finds before the price becomes unreachable.

“This repatriation process is proving to be much more complex and costly than was initially envisaged, particularly since the main airlines are not currently operating to/from Malta, so freight costs are expected to increase on the next available flight. Any assistance or tips in this regard will be very welcome, ” Ian and his team told Lovin Malta while appealing to the public for support.

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser, or contribute in any other way, follow this link and you will find all the information you need – you can donate as little at €1.