Heartbroken Maltese Couple Fear They Won’t See Their Adopted Indian Child Until Next Year

As the world sees some return of normality, some haven’t seen a ray of certainty since the COVID-19 reached pandemic status.

Maltese couple Angie and Kevin Farrugia have been anxiously waiting for news from Malta and India’s authorities as to when they can bring home their adopted two-year-old named Sathvika.

The Farrugia family, who have another daughter from India – 4-year-old Anamika – hoped to bring her new sister to Malta before her third birthday. But as India nears the five-month mark of lockdown, the likelihood of bringing Sathvika to Malta before August 23rd is looking slimmer than ever.

“We are heartbroken,” Angela explained.

“India’s government is resisting all options and there seems to be no way of reaching her or us bringing her home.”

It’s been two years since the adoption process began. But then India shut its borders and visa applications on 11th March when the outbreak of COVID-19 surged, the same day they had applied to make the trip.