د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

‘He Was Like Family To Me’: Adrian Zammit Opens Up After Sudden Death Of 23-Year-Old Marsa Shopowner

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Marsa influencer and Maltese social media sensation Adrian Zammit has been left saddened and heartbroken by the death of 23-year-old Maged Saad Malak Eshak.

“He was one of the good guys… we need more people like him, his death is going to leave a void,” Adrian told Lovin Malta. 

He recounted how Eshak loved cats and was a very religious man who was generous to people, oftentimes going out of his way to help them, especially if they weren’t doing so well.

As the owner of the Middel East Market shop, he’d often encounter people down on their luck.

“If you didn’t have money, he would give you what you want and say: ‘don’t worry, God provides’… I’ll never forget that,” Adrian said. 

Adrian said Eshak would sleep at his store because he was scared of being robbed, and he was working hard to provide a good living for his new family: he was set to marry shortly.

“Eshak loved his fiancée so much, he wanted to work hard to support her and her family, and he was looking forward to getting married,” he said.

A few years back, Eshak lost his mother to cancer, but had rebounded after the tragedy to become a strong, generous man, Adrian said. His sudden death had left his loved ones and close friends shocked over the loss to the Marsa community.

“I felt so bad for him when I found out it was him, he was like my family, if not more…”Adrian trails off. “Sometimes I would go to his shop and he wouldn’t accept my money, telling me: “Alla jipprovdi, Alla jipprovdi…”

Did you know Eshak and want to send a tribute to him? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: 'We All Struggled Waiting': Indian Workers Stranded In Malta Secure Date For Repatriation

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK