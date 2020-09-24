‘He Showed Us Unconditional Love’: Net TV Journalist Mourns The Death Of Her 91-Year-Old Nannu Who Died Of COVID-19

NET TV journalist Lisa Spiteri is mourning the loss of her beloved 91-year-old grandfather Victor Busuttil, who is Malta’s 25th patient to die of COVID-19. In a heartbreaking post, Lisa, who also works as PN Deputy to the Director of Information, shared a photo capturing the last time she embraced him and reminisced his role in her life. “This is the last time I could hug my nannu because of coronavirus. The worst part was that we couldn’t be with him in his last hours,” she wrote.

Victor Busuttil, who manned a now-closed pasta factory Le Rose, is described as a courteous, loving and generous family figure for Lisa, playing an active role in her and her sister’s life growing up. “He was such a gentleman,” Lisa explained. “He used to love my nanna so dearly and although they went through a lot of suffering together, they really had a beautiful marriage and showed me what unconditional love means.” “My mother, sister and I lived with my grandparents since I was eight-years-old. My grandfather was always there for us, sometimes picking us up from school, taking me to university and helping me out with my projects.”

Spiteri fondly remembers nights of Chinese food, lots of home-made cooking and Victor’s fantastic sense of humour. “He never got angry at us, ever. Nannu was always so patient and loving. He would crack jokes all the time and was always cooking for us.” And when her grandfather wasn’t cooking or working at the pasta factory, Victor would dabble in painting or make collages with his extensive stamp collection.

His passing has clearly left a mark, with hundreds of messages of condolence and love for the Spiteri family. Right to the end, Victor was there for the community. In fact, Lisa recounted finding out that he secretly donated to charities while receiving treatment at care home Casa Antonia, where he resided.

While COVID-19 restrictions mean the family won’t be able to hold a normal funeral, the Spiteris are holding mass to celebrate his life when given the go-ahead.

This is the last time I could hug my Nannu because of Covid, and unfortunately Nannu passed away because of this… Posted by Lisa Spiteri on Thursday, 24 September 2020