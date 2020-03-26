Grandmaster Gauci: Malta’s Health Heroine Is Lowkey A Member Of A Historic Order Of Catholic Hospitallers
Malta’s very own Florence Nightingale Charmaine Gauci has been calming the nation on a daily basis as the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the world – but it comes as no surprise, seeing as she is part of a fraternal Order made up of religious hospitallers.
Gauci is a member of the Grand Priory of the Military and Hospitaller Order of Saint Lazarus of Jerusalem.
“The care and assistance of the sick and the poor, and to the support and defence of the Christian faith and the traditions and principles of Christian chivalry” is the purpose the historic Order.
And in some very epic photos, Gauci can be seen taking part in candle ceremonies dressed in the green and black regalia of the Order, which was founded over 100 years ago.
We aren’t sure whether she was saying anything as she lit her candle during an event by the Order, but we are hoping she was reciting an ancient recovery prayer passed down through multiple generations of white mages and healers.
In all seriousness though, her steadfast resolve in the face of a panic-inducing pandemic even earned her high praise from the Order itself, who released a statement praising Gauci in these tough times.
“We are particularly proud to have the present Superintendent of Public Health Prof. Charmaine Gauci a member of the Grand Priory. Her composure in the face of the present Coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic in Malta proves her to be a worthy member of the chivalric hospitaller community,” they said,
“We are proud of you and our medical and paramedical personnel who are on the frontline of this battle.”
The modern Order of Saint Lazarus claims to maintain the spirit and history of the medieval Order of Saint Lazarus and claims a historical continuity to the French branch of the Medieval Order through the 17 to 19th century.
With an emphasis on healing and helping Malta’s medical forces, they urged Maltese people to help support Gauci and her push for a safer Malta amid this outbreak.
“Let us muster our forces and join the battle and give our contribution in any way we can,” they ended.
With Malta’s medical authorities attempting to wrestle back control of the coronavirus situation by rolling out new measures while taking all the precautions they deem fit, we can only continue to offer our support to Gauci and her team – while fully appreciating how awesome she looks in that black and green gown.