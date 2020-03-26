Grandmaster Gauci: Malta’s Health Heroine Is Lowkey A Member Of A Historic Order Of Catholic Hospitallers

Malta’s very own Florence Nightingale Charmaine Gauci has been calming the nation on a daily basis as the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the world – but it comes as no surprise, seeing as she is part of a fraternal Order made up of religious hospitallers.

Gauci is a member of the Grand Priory of the Military and Hospitaller Order of Saint Lazarus of Jerusalem.

“The care and assistance of the sick and the poor, and to the support and defence of the Christian faith and the traditions and principles of Christian chivalry” is the purpose the historic Order.

And in some very epic photos, Gauci can be seen taking part in candle ceremonies dressed in the green and black regalia of the Order, which was founded over 100 years ago.

We aren’t sure whether she was saying anything as she lit her candle during an event by the Order, but we are hoping she was reciting an ancient recovery prayer passed down through multiple generations of white mages and healers.

In all seriousness though, her steadfast resolve in the face of a panic-inducing pandemic even earned her high praise from the Order itself, who released a statement praising Gauci in these tough times.