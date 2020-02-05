Godwin And ‘Con-Rat’: Soldier Fired Over Gate Video Takes Dig At Konrad Mizzi On Daughter’s Birthday
Getting fired is never a pleasant experience, but for one Maltese soldier who was fired over a video of him making fun of a gate, it must’ve been an even more bitter experience. And nearly a year and a half later, he’s not ready to let it go just yet.
Celebrating his daughter’s first birthday last night, Godwin Schembri took to Facebook to take a dig at former Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi.
“Enjoying my daughter’s 1st birthday with them and CON-RAT,” Schembri shadily said alongside a photo of him and his family at a restaurant on Tuesday night.
Godwin’s partner Daniela Louise and son can be seen holding up two pieces of paper, one with a photo of the former soldier on duty and another of Konrad Mizzi. “Con-Rat offered another 80,000,” the second poster reads, a reference to the €80,000-a-year consultancy contract which was awarded to Mizzi just two weeks after he resigned from his position as Tourism Minister. Terminated since then, the contract attracted a great deal of controversy when it was unveiled earlier this year.
“Happy birthday Jolene,” Schembri finished. “You grow up, you’ll see this image… and you’re gonna laugh.”
The controversial video, which went viral in November 2018, saw Godwin Schembri take the piss out of a seemingly useless, newly-installed gate in Pembroke.
The video shows soldiers in a jeep driving towards a gate which had been erected to keep people out of the field and then promptly swerving into an adjacent dirt road.
“Look at the intelligence of the Maltese,” Schembri says sarcastically in the video. “No, you can’t pass through the gates, but you can still pass as so… Then they say they don’t have money for army undergarments, socks and gloves. Well done!”
Godwin Schembri has not shied away from being very vocal following his dismissal.
Last year, the former soldier had gone on the offensive after the Armed Forces of Malta said he had been let go not because of the video, but because of his serious shortcomings.
As part of a series of long posts including old photos from his service, Schembri had said he felt “obliged” to post his certificate of conduct to prove that he was being unfairly portrayed by his former employees.
“When you attack a father that has to feed newborns for nothing… please attack criminals instead,” Schembri had said, going on to remind the brigadier that he had even been nominated to become a sergeant from a military board after passing a selection process.