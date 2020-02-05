Godwin And ‘Con-Rat’: Soldier Fired Over Gate Video Takes Dig At Konrad Mizzi On Daughter’s Birthday

Getting fired is never a pleasant experience, but for one Maltese soldier who was fired over a video of him making fun of a gate, it must’ve been an even more bitter experience. And nearly a year and a half later, he’s not ready to let it go just yet.

Celebrating his daughter’s first birthday last night, Godwin Schembri took to Facebook to take a dig at former Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi.

“Enjoying my daughter’s 1st birthday with them and CON-RAT,” Schembri shadily said alongside a photo of him and his family at a restaurant on Tuesday night.

Godwin’s partner Daniela Louise and son can be seen holding up two pieces of paper, one with a photo of the former soldier on duty and another of Konrad Mizzi. “Con-Rat offered another 80,000,” the second poster reads, a reference to the €80,000-a-year consultancy contract which was awarded to Mizzi just two weeks after he resigned from his position as Tourism Minister. Terminated since then, the contract attracted a great deal of controversy when it was unveiled earlier this year.

“Happy birthday Jolene,” Schembri finished. “You grow up, you’ll see this image… and you’re gonna laugh.”