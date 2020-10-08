From Rapper To Pornstar, Shyli Rose And Her Fit Bae Launch Steamy OnlyFans And Earn Thousands Within Days
Releasing music and running businesses may be fun but one Maltese rapper and her fitness-obsessed boyfriend are opening up their sexual life to fans as new opportunities arise online.
Shyli Rose made a splash on the music scene with her collaborations with Maltese pop queen Ira Losco and her fire mixtapes. She’s always lived up to being the “baddest bitch” on the island, and her new @MrandMrsJewels OnlyFans account with partner Jordan Grech is her latest venture.
And it’s paying off in a big way, racking up the couple over €1,000 a day although they’ve just launched it.
Due to being in control of what I want to do in my life and loving the finer things in life ???????? I am trying this and things are going well so far ???????????? thank you everyone for your support ❤️ Onlyfans.com/mrandmrsjewels #onlyfan #onlyfanaccounts #onlyfanmodel #18plus #naughty #naughtypeople #makeyourselfhappy #getthatbread #getthatmoney #getthatcash #onlyfangirl #onlyfanpage #onlyfanpromo #hottoys #package #specialdelivery #beyourownboss #malta #uk #essex #badboys #kink #18plusonly #follow #hottopic #????
“To be honest with you, we both dreamed of a life where money wasn’t a problem,” the couple told Lovin Malta days after launching the steamy account.
“We both wanted a business and as two confident individuals with a drive to do well we saw a good opportunity to make some good money that can potentially help us achieve our goals quicker.”
Among other ventures, Shyli also runs a wig company called Empire, and Grech himself is the owner and founder of Nutrifit, a health-inspired company.
Of course, Malta being the sexually repressed country that it is, sharing video content of your body and intimate relationship with your partner may be unimaginable to some – but not Mr and Mrs Jewels.
“At first, we were both a little bit anxious and scared yet confident… it was a weird feeling. But soon enough the money started rolling in and we thought about leaving our pride and ego behind us and potentially start taking this seriously,” they said.
And people responded immediately.
“So far it’s been perfect – it’s only been two days but we’ve netted thousands in profit,’ the pair beamed.
“People are calling us one of the hottest couples but I wanna be know as the baddest pair,” Grech said himself.
Indeed, they aren’t putting any limits for how far this could grow, with their content becoming more explicit as the money kept going up.
“We plan on trying to make our net $1 million on OnlyFans. Big target, and we’ve got big dreams.”
“We thought: ‘you know what? People are going to talk smack about everyone regardless so let’s just be wealthy while they do it about us’. It’s all about making yourself happy and enjoying your own journey through life.”
OnlyFans has blossomed over the last few months as a place for young people to make an alternative income, be it through glamour pics, feet pics, or indeed, full on sex.
“Our fans can expect us to fulfil their desires. There’s a few things we won’t do but saying that… there’s a lot we would do,” they smiled. “The fans are really enjoying the content. Of course they’re always wanting more. More nudity, more sexual content, and we are here to give it to them… for a price of course.”
Even though it’s only been a few days, they’ve already received some strange requests they’ve needed to turn down.
“We’ve already been asked to stick Shyli’s tongue piercing ball in the eye of my cock and just the thought of it turns me off,” Grech said with a grimace. “But we are pretty open to doing a lot of things on camera for them, as long as they stay respectful and ideas aren’t ridiculous.”
With Shyli having released a new album just a few months back and the businesses they run taking up a lot of their time, the pair now set their sights on providing some quality sexual content for their online fans.
“We want to be known as the baddest couple in Malta,” they ended seriously. “Business duos. Sexy and sophisticated. We will continue to grow our content putting a mixture of ours and everyone else’s kinks in there. We will potentially be looking to make our content more professional depending on how it grows too… we are sure our followers would love that.”
All images belong to Shyli Rose and Jordan Grech