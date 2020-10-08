From Rapper To Pornstar, Shyli Rose And Her Fit Bae Launch Steamy OnlyFans And Earn Thousands Within Days

“To be honest with you, we both dreamed of a life where money wasn’t a problem,” the couple told Lovin Malta days after launching the steamy account. “We both wanted a business and as two confident individuals with a drive to do well we saw a good opportunity to make some good money that can potentially help us achieve our goals quicker.” Among other ventures, Shyli also runs a wig company called Empire, and Grech himself is the owner and founder of Nutrifit, a health-inspired company. Of course, Malta being the sexually repressed country that it is, sharing video content of your body and intimate relationship with your partner may be unimaginable to some – but not Mr and Mrs Jewels. “At first, we were both a little bit anxious and scared yet confident… it was a weird feeling. But soon enough the money started rolling in and we thought about leaving our pride and ego behind us and potentially start taking this seriously,” they said.

And people responded immediately. “So far it’s been perfect – it’s only been two days but we’ve netted thousands in profit,’ the pair beamed. “People are calling us one of the hottest couples but I wanna be know as the baddest pair,” Grech said himself.

Indeed, they aren’t putting any limits for how far this could grow, with their content becoming more explicit as the money kept going up. “We plan on trying to make our net $1 million on OnlyFans. Big target, and we’ve got big dreams.” “We thought: ‘you know what? People are going to talk smack about everyone regardless so let’s just be wealthy while they do it about us’. It’s all about making yourself happy and enjoying your own journey through life.” OnlyFans has blossomed over the last few months as a place for young people to make an alternative income, be it through glamour pics, feet pics, or indeed, full on sex. “Our fans can expect us to fulfil their desires. There’s a few things we won’t do but saying that… there’s a lot we would do,” they smiled. “The fans are really enjoying the content. Of course they’re always wanting more. More nudity, more sexual content, and we are here to give it to them… for a price of course.”