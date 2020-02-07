Free Rocky: How One Concerned Maltese Woman Saved A Rockfish From An Eternity Swimming In A Pembroke Supermarket’s Lobster Tank

The world is a big, scary place, but sometimes even the littlest gesture can mean the world to someone… especially if that someone is a scared little rockfish.

Cara was shopping at a popular supermarket in Pembroke when she came across a sight she couldn’t get out of her head: a little rockfish amid monstrous lobsters, in a tank situated in the fish section of the supermarket.

“I asked the staff if he was there to be eaten or to have and they told me ‘no, he was caught in amongst the lobster catch and decided to keep him as a pet in the tank’,” Cara told Lovin Malta. “It didn’t sit right with me and every day that I went, the rockfish just looked miserable and scared whenever a lobster would go near him.”

“I decided enough was enough and I had to do something. He might just be a little fish but he’s a living creature that deserves a better life.”