Former Maltese Seminary Student Condemns Priest Training ‘Prison’ And The Way He Was ‘Abandoned’

“It was like a prison, trying to get permission to watch the Champions League final made me feel like I was asking permission to visit a prostitute.” It’s been ten years since sports journalist Cristian Muscat left the Archbishop’s Seminary, but he still harbours some strong emotions about the place and still feels hurt by the way he was treated towards the end. He’s now opened up to TVM show Populin and Lovin Malta about this six-year episode in his life, a large chunk of his youth. Cristian said it all started when he went to Youth Fellowship and prayer group meetings as a teenager and “got it into his head” that he wanted to become a priest. He had some positive experiences, particularly the voluntary work he got to conduct with minor prisoners and domestic violence victims. However, overall the Seminary left him with a bad taste in the mouth.

“It was like a prison,” he explained bluntly. “We lived there from Monday to Sunday, although we were allowed to visit our family during certain hours on Sunday and on special occasions. We were only allowed to sleep at home on very special occasions, such as if one of our sisters got married.” “There were very strict curfews in place. For example, if you assisted at a wedding in the morning you would have to return to the Seminary by 10:30pm or you’d find the gates locked. I ended up sleeping inside my car once.” “It’s to prepare you for a life of sacrifice but I was a bit rebellious.” This life of sacrifice among seminarians meant they weren’t allowed to have a TV set in their rooms although they were allowed to access the Internet. There was a TV set in the common room but they could only watch it till 10.15pm. An avid AC Milan fan, Cristian was frustrated that no other seminarians shared his passion, saying he felt like a “stranger”. When AC Milan qualified to the Champions League final, Cristian had to struggle to obtain permission to watch it.

Cristian Muscat with AC Milan legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic

“The idea was that they wanted the community to be gathered together, but I needed to get so many permits and was asked so many questions about this game that I felt like I was asking permission to go to a prostitute.” Once, then-President George Abela paid the Seminary a visit and took questions rom the seminarians, but the Rector demanded that he see the questions in advance. “We couldn’t ask annoying questions… we’re talking about youths who are now parish priests.” During his fourth year, the Seminary ‘gap year’, Cristian got to experience life outside the priesthood and had his first taste of sports journalism. When he returned to the Seminary, he asked if he could continue working in this field but was told he couldn’t. While on his gap year, he also encountered a particularly disturbing experience when he travelled to Istanbul with a priest. “He took me to a hotel room with a double bed and kissed me on the cheek, but I immediately changed my hotel. When I reported this to the Church authorities, they said I was over 18 years old so it was fine.” He now believes that most priests don’t adhere to their vow of celibacy, arguing such a sacrifice is “humanely impossible” to follow.