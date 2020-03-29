Former Maltese Prisoner Compares Being Locked Down To Being Locked Up

د . إAEDSRر . س

As Malta becomes more and more restricted in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, one Maltese man has taken a moment to remind everyone just how good they have it.

“Believe me, being locked down at home is nothing compared to the pain of spending two months in hospital,” Christopher Bartolo said in a post.

Bartolo, who is a renal failure patient and must undergo dialysis three times a week, was famously locked up in prison where he lost a kidney due to alleged prison negligence. He spent years locked in Malta’s Corradino Correctional Facility, spending one particularly hot summer in prison where he was unable to drink water freely due to his kidney failure.

He was eventually released under provisionary bail following an extraordinary cabinet meeting in light of his grave circumstances.

Currently under mandatory quarantine at his home due to his chronic illness, he couldn’t help compare the suffering he’s faced to this lockdown, which truly must be like paradise when compared with what he’s had to deal with in the past.

“I’ve had a number of ‘lockdowns’ in my life – in places that are not fun at all,” he said wryly.

He sent a message of hope and support to all those who, like him, need to stay home under lock down.

“I suggest that anyone like me, who needs to undergo obligatory lockdown, to not lose heart, and the more we follow orders the sooner we will get through this,” he ended.

What do you think of Bartolo’s hopeful message?

