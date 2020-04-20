‘For The Love Of His Country’: Maltese Soldier Breaks Down What It Truly Means To Be Part Of The AFM

Amid a national discussion on how to tackle a migration crisis off our shores and the country’s Prime Minister being investigated for murder, a Maltese man has opened up to give the public a glimpse into what being a soldier on the high seas is really like.

“Just for those Maltese who through no fault of their own do not understand the military life including of those courageous crew of the P52,” Jason Ebejer said, referring to the soldiers currently embroiled in a murder case, in a status that has been widely shared by other soldiers.

“You are at a family gathering, a family wedding, and you are called in at work to go out at sea for a rescue mission. No questions asked – you leave because you have made an oath to your country and your fellow brothers,” he said.

“You report to base as quickly as possible and get barely briefed because time is of the essence,” he continued. “As soon as you exit port, wind and waves start battling the tiny craft. You are scared and seasick and also concerned that your marriage is on the rocks because your wife can’t take this constant hassle… but you know you have to keep going.”

In a powerful and insightful post, Ebejer gives a detailed account of the life and experiences that a Maltese soldier faces, torn between protecting his country, his family and himself.

Putting everything to the back of his mind, Ebejer details what happens when the soldier arrive at the scene of an emergency.

“You arrive and you witness chaos and people in real danger. You know this is risky and you can easily say this is too risky and get out of it; however, you know much more is expected of you and hence you overcome and prevail and risk your life to save others,” he said,