Female Prisoners Take On Manual Work To Give Mġarr Playground A Well-Needed Facelift

It’s not usual to hear uplifting stories from prison, but these women have shown that, given the chance, they can be active citizens in the community and smash some stereotypes too. A number of female prisoners have rolled up their sleeves to give an Mġarr playground some well-needed renovations, as part of their rehabilitation programme.

Malta’s Correctional Services Agency, which man the islands’ prison, explained that they are looking to provide more opportunities for prisoners to give back to the community. It seems they also wanted to crack open some stereotypes on prisoners and also women and traditional “male” jobs. These ladies remind us that women can do manual jobs, too.

The women, armed with paint and brushes, brought bright colours back to the playground for children to enjoy. They repainted swing structures, benches and other fixtures that needed a bit of TLC. The initiative was a collaboration with Mġarr’s local council and prisoners participated voluntarily.

Well done!

