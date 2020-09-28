Exploited Nigerian Asylum-Seeker Back On His Feet After Generous Support From Malta
Things are moving in the right direction for Olandu John Bright, the Nigerian worker who was assaulted for demanding a rightful wage, thanks to the help of generous Maltese donors.
“I want to thank the people of Malta,” Bright said, hoping the Lord will bless them for their good deed. “They helped me get back on my feet in the hardest of times. For that, I am so grateful.”
He is now working in construction, earning around €6 an hour, and told Lovin Malta he is content with his current situation. Soon, he says, he’ll fill up his resumé with paid work experience for a well-established company dealing with food imports.
National outrage erupted after it emerged that a garbage-collection company was paying the 25-year-old asylum seeker just €2.50 per day for 11-hour workdays. Bright was assaulted on camera after demanding more money than the €250 given for 21 days of work.
Shortly after, a funding page was set up for Bright, which ranked in over €2,000 from locals touched by the cause.
The €2,000 allowed Bright to secure proper accommodation in St. Julians and helped him with basic necessities like food and clothes.
He’s also using it to give a helping hand to others, too.
“I try help people who I see need it, because I was in their position. Whether it’s money or something else, I try give as much as I can,” he added.
A court case had been opened against his ex-employer, who is accused of assaulting Olandu John Bright. He is also being investigated by Malta’s Department for Industrial and Employment Relations.
More recently, the ex-employee was caught on camera trying to bribe Bright to drop the court case.
