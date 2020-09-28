Exploited Nigerian Asylum-Seeker Back On His Feet After Generous Support From Malta

Things are moving in the right direction for Olandu John Bright, the Nigerian worker who was assaulted for demanding a rightful wage, thanks to the help of generous Maltese donors.

“I want to thank the people of Malta,” Bright said, hoping the Lord will bless them for their good deed. “They helped me get back on my feet in the hardest of times. For that, I am so grateful.”

He is now working in construction, earning around €6 an hour, and told Lovin Malta he is content with his current situation. Soon, he says, he’ll fill up his resumé with paid work experience for a well-established company dealing with food imports.

National outrage erupted after it emerged that a garbage-collection company was paying the 25-year-old asylum seeker just €2.50 per day for 11-hour workdays. Bright was assaulted on camera after demanding more money than the €250 given for 21 days of work.