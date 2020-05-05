EXCLUSIVE: 29-Year-Old Coral Lagoon Swimmer Identified As MCAST Student Tanmoy

The 29-year-old man who tragically lost his life in Mellieħa’s Coral Lagoon has been identified as MCAST student Kamonashish Chandrow Tanmoy.

News that Tanmoy was missing at sea spread among the Bangladeshi community in Malta last Saturday, with the hashtag #PrayForTanmoy making the rounds online.

“I am shocked and saddened to hear that Tanmoy is missing. I don’t know if he is alive now. If he survives, I pray to Allah for his return,” one friend had said.

“Where are you?” another person posted on his Facebook page as a search was underway for him. “I am missing you a lot, brother”.

However, just a day later, Tanmoy’s body was found by the Armed Forces of Malta two miles out at sea.

Tanmoy had come to Malta in January on a student visa and was studying at MCAST, and lived with three other students in Malta.