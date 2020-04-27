‘Everyone’s Fighting Their Own Battle’: Msida Bakery To Donate Portion Of All May Orders To Richmond Foundation
Solidarity continues to intensify all across the nation as Malta approaches the end of the second month of living with COVID-19. The latest initiative comes from a small beloved bakery in Msida, and sights are set on the island’s mental health.
“We need to keep in mind that everyone is fighting their own battle but not everyone seeks help,” Francesca Farrugia from BAKED told Lovin Malta. Farrugia’s small bakery has developed a strong cult following in the couple of years it’s been around… and she’s hoping to use that for good.
This morning, BAKED announced they’ll be donating €1 to Richmond Foundation for every single order placed until the end of May.
“This way, you can enjoy our bakes and help others at the same time,” the Facebook announcement finished.
“Mental health is an issue I hold very dear to my heart, and it’s amazing when people actually do seek help,” Francesca continued. “So they deserve the best possible, and here’s hoping our initiative can help make sure they get it.”
The home of everything from delicious brunch bites to decadent cakes and brownies, Baked has established a large following of over 10,000 people on Facebook and more than 3,400 followers on Instagram, with many religiously following Francesca’s #FoodPorn updates.
Here’s hoping an initiative like this can help deliver more tasty goods to Malta’s houses while taking care of our island’s mental health.
