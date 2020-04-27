‘Everyone’s Fighting Their Own Battle’: Msida Bakery To Donate Portion Of All May Orders To Richmond Foundation

Solidarity continues to intensify all across the nation as Malta approaches the end of the second month of living with COVID-19. The latest initiative comes from a small beloved bakery in Msida, and sights are set on the island’s mental health.

“We need to keep in mind that everyone is fighting their own battle but not everyone seeks help,” Francesca Farrugia from BAKED told Lovin Malta. Farrugia’s small bakery has developed a strong cult following in the couple of years it’s been around… and she’s hoping to use that for good.

This morning, BAKED announced they’ll be donating €1 to Richmond Foundation for every single order placed until the end of May.

“This way, you can enjoy our bakes and help others at the same time,” the Facebook announcement finished.