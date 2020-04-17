‘Every Little Counts’: Unable To Offer Them Work, Bormla Chef Organises Inspirational Food Drive For Jobless Filipinos

A caring Maltese chef and a number of generous food suppliers have teamed up to help the Filipino community in Malta who have found themselves with dwindling supplies and even fewer job opportunities.

Chef Marvin Schembri from the Skyroom Cocktail Bar & Grill decided that something needed to be done to help support the community after two Filipino friends who had come to Malta in January applied for a job with him amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A few days after they applied, I received a message from one of them asking me if I know of any job vacancies since money was really tight and they couldn’t afford rent and food. Since I know a lot of food suppliers, I uploaded a brief post and since then, the response has been amazing,” Schembri told Lovin Malta.