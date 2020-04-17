‘Every Little Counts’: Unable To Offer Them Work, Bormla Chef Organises Inspirational Food Drive For Jobless Filipinos
A caring Maltese chef and a number of generous food suppliers have teamed up to help the Filipino community in Malta who have found themselves with dwindling supplies and even fewer job opportunities.
Chef Marvin Schembri from the Skyroom Cocktail Bar & Grill decided that something needed to be done to help support the community after two Filipino friends who had come to Malta in January applied for a job with him amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A few days after they applied, I received a message from one of them asking me if I know of any job vacancies since money was really tight and they couldn’t afford rent and food. Since I know a lot of food suppliers, I uploaded a brief post and since then, the response has been amazing,” Schembri told Lovin Malta.
“Thank you sir, you are such a blessing for us.”
After Maltese suppliers and restaurants reached out to offer their support, Schembri began picking up supplies from all over Malta and delivering it to the community – and the migrant community have praised his generosity.
“We’ve no money to buy anything, it’s so sad for us to be here alone without my family,” one person said.
With food and even monetary donations from the Maltese, Schembri was able to deliver incredible packages including meat, veggies, pies, fish, pasta, bread and water.
Just today, Azzopardi Fisheries donated 50kg of tuna alongside boxes of seafood and a box of breaded fish, which Schembri and team also gave out to vulnerable Maltese families in the area, as well as donated to the Sisters of Mother Theresa in Bormla and to the Victory Kitchen.
Chef Schembri has urged anyone who can support others during these hard times to reach out and offer help.
“Since the response was very high, they are sharing everything with other Filipinos living in Malta.”
The food drive is still on, with a call for canned foods last being made. If you would like to join in this incredible deed, contact chef Marvin Schembri to see how you can help out.