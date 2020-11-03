Entire Batch Of Unlabelled Swab Tests Leaves ‘Desperate’ Maltese Mother Of Eight-Year-Old Girl Fuming

A very concerned mother of an eight-year-old girl who underwent a COVID-19 swab test last week was told her daughter would have to get tested again after a batch of tests was left without any labels.

“This is a desperate call for help,” the mother posted earlier this morning. “My daughter conducted a swab test on Friday and we are still waiting for a result. The only place you can call is 111 and I called several times, they take your details and that’s it… I sent several emails to the email address provided and still nothing.”

“I’m literally going crazy and I need help,” the woman trailed off.

What had left the mother even more confused is that she had also gotten a swab test from the same centre at the same time… but she received her result just over 24 hours later.

“We’ve been stuck at home for two weeks because my husband tested positive,” the woman told Lovin Malta. “On Friday, my daughter and I went to get swabbed together at the Pembroke testing centre. I got my test back on Saturday evening by 10pm… but my daughter’s had still not arrived this morning, four days later.”

Some time later, however, the mother finally managed to get through to the laboratory… but the reply only turned her from desperate to furious.

“There was a batch without labels!” she updated her Facebook friends, fuming. “My daughter’s swab one of them. She has to do another one!”

The total number of swab tests in the affected, unlabelled batch has not been confirmed yet.

“Unbelievable,” the woman finished. “Feels like we are living in a third world country or dealing with rats!”