Emma Muscat Breaks Down After Seeing The Lobster She Just Ordered Prior To Cooking
Malta’s pop starlet doing it big in Italy just uploaded a story that involves lots of tears, leftover guilt and one very cooked lobster.
Emma Muscat greeted her fans today on her Instagram stories, and told them she needed to talk about what happened the night before.
“I’m very picky with my food but I love lobster pasta,” she said, before going into the nightmare scenario she was thrown into the night before.
After ordering her beloved lobster pasta, she was shown the very much alive lobster that she would soon be devouring by the restaurant’s chefs.
“I told them ‘no no no’ but it was too late’,” she said with tears in her eyes.
Before she knew it, she had made actual eye contact with her meal. Then, it was off to be cooked for her.
Soon afterwards, the lobster pasta was placed in front of her, leading to her friend to jokingly say: “it looks really good though, Emma” as she looks totally heartbroken.
As she told the story, she said “I’m sorry” alongside a lobster emoji.
As much as a First World Problem as this is, we can’t help but feel for Emma (and the lobster) – maybe, next time, just go for the silken tofu?