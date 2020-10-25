Emma Muscat Breaks Down After Seeing The Lobster She Just Ordered Prior To Cooking

Malta’s pop starlet doing it big in Italy just uploaded a story that involves lots of tears, leftover guilt and one very cooked lobster.

Emma Muscat greeted her fans today on her Instagram stories, and told them she needed to talk about what happened the night before.

“I’m very picky with my food but I love lobster pasta,” she said, before going into the nightmare scenario she was thrown into the night before.

After ordering her beloved lobster pasta, she was shown the very much alive lobster that she would soon be devouring by the restaurant’s chefs.

“I told them ‘no no no’ but it was too late’,” she said with tears in her eyes.