€4,300 Raised For Kate, The Young Maltese Girl Battling One Of The Rarest Diseases In The World

More than €4,300 have been raised following a flood of support for baby Kate, the one-year and six month old Maltese girl diagnosed with one of the rarest diseases in the world. Kate has Tatton Brown Rahman Syndrome, an incredibly rare condition which was only discovered recently, in 2014. The disease affects just one in every seven million people and baby Kate is the only person in Malta known to be diagnosed.

At only 6 weeks of age Kate began experiencing complications, and since then she’s spent much of her life in and out of hospital undergoing operations and running tests. Tatton Brown Rahman Syndrome is a disorder characterized by faster than normal growth before and after birth, subtle differences in facial features, and intellectual disability.

Because the syndrome has only been recently discovered, there is no known cure, but only several different therapies which can be traumatic and very costly. “It is very difficult to see her cry and suffer but we know that it’s for her own good and we promise we will keep on trying whatever it takes to make your life better” said Kate’s parents. Her family are appealing to the general public to keep Kate in their prayers and if possible to donate any amount to help with the cost of Kate’s therapy. “We would like to thank all who give us their support emotionally, financially, and even through prayers.” Donations can be made via Revolut or BOV Mobile Banking on 79051866 / 79536969