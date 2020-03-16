‘Don’t Lose Heart’: Mrieħel School Head Student Sends Hopeful Message To Her Peers

With students suspended in a state of limbo, the head student of the St Theresa secondary school in Mrieħel has sent her peers an uplifting message to help lift their spirits.

“I am writing this message to tell you not to lose heart in these troubling times,” Danyah Zina wrote. “I encourage you to keep on working and studying with utmost dedication. Our teachers are doing their best to help us students out and we thank them for all they’re doing.”

“This isn’t the time to go out but the time to stay at home so as not to put ourselves and other people at risk. We must think about others and be responsible. Have courage and let’s hope it won’t be long before we see each other again.”

Last Thursday, the government announced that all educational institutions would close down for at least a week as a social distancing precautionary measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. It will re-examine the situation on Thursday before deciding whether to extend the closure for longer period of time.