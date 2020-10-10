‘Don’t Expect To Make €1,000 In A Day,’ Veteran Maltese Camgirl Warns Younger Girls

As more Maltese men and women turn to X-rated online opportunities as a new source of income, one experienced webcammer and content creator on OnlyFans has issued a warning to young people thinking they will rack up thousands per day.

“I’ve had an OnlyFans account for a couple of years now, and went public earlier this year,” Rachel* told Lovin Malta.

Though some well-known people in Malta may have blown up OnlyFans quickly, such as rapper Shyli Rose and her boyfriend Jordan, Rachel warned that this was not going to happen to every girl, especially those that aren’t well-known.

“Just know – you won’t make as much money as you expect,” Rachel warned. “In Malta, when I went public I was getting a lot of disrespect, and I found out a lot of others who have accounts turn to escorting to supplement her income. Porn doesn’t make you as much as you’d think – and the stuff is permanent, and will remain online forever.”

“At first I was making as much as Shyli says she is, but soon enough it started decreasing, because of course people don’t want to pay for porn once they’ve seen it, especially when they can get it for free on other websites. However, they will pay at the beginning because it’s still quite new in Malta… there’s a few others here as well as a gay couple and trans as well… After people see what they want to see, some will stay, and some won’t.”

When it comes to Shyli and Jordan, Rachel is supportive, though she wants to be clear about financial expectations.

“I want her to make money, but I don’t want her to give the wrong impression to young women – everyone wants to make €1,000 a day, everyone will want to do this but it might not be sustainable,” she said. “A couple might make a bit more, but in my experience a woman can expect to make about €400 a month with hard work, and even less without escorting.”

Apart from financial expectations, she warned people to get ready for the torrent of abuse they are about to open themselves to online.

“The disrespect I went through, I don’t know how many other women can withstand it,” she said seriously. “And then people leak your videos, sending them in group chats, and it doesn’t make you feel good at all… we work hard on these videos.”

Though there have been downsides to making your sex life public and monetising it, Rachel says she wouldn’t change a thing.

“I don’t regret going public, I’m okay with it, though it affected my dating life – I have to be much more aware of the people around me and why they want to be near me,” she said.

She ended with a bit of advice for anyone who thinks they are ready to enter this new world.

“If you are going to do it with a partner, make sure it’s someone you trust, and make sure you have a strong character,” she said. “You cant just do this because you need some money right now – this is not for you if you don’t know how to handle arrogance and abuse.”