Death Of Italian Teen Who Fell Four Storeys In Sliema Leaves Maltese Youths Shocked

Social media saw an outpouring of grief following the untimely death of Italian teenager Julia Marra in a freak accident earlier this week.

“Rest in peace Julia – you didn’t deserve this at all. You and your family will be in my and my family’s prayers. Fly high and rest easy angel,” said one friend shortly after the news broke.

Julia was just 15-years-old when she lost her life after she fell four storeys from a balcony in a block of apartments in Sliema on Tuesday. Young people have been leaving flowers and candles at the site where she fell as a tribute to the girl who was known for being kind, helpful and providing a listening ear for whoever needed her.

The heartbreaking accident led to her grieving friends flooding her profiles with comments remembering her for her best qualities in a number of touching tributes.

“Thank you for helping me and for being there for me. We will always keep you in our hearts and our prayers. You will never be forgotten, fly high angel,” said another wellwisher.

“Today heaven has received another angel. May you rest in peace.”