Death Of Italian Teen Who Fell Four Storeys In Sliema Leaves Maltese Youths Shocked
Social media saw an outpouring of grief following the untimely death of Italian teenager Julia Marra in a freak accident earlier this week.
“Rest in peace Julia – you didn’t deserve this at all. You and your family will be in my and my family’s prayers. Fly high and rest easy angel,” said one friend shortly after the news broke.
Julia was just 15-years-old when she lost her life after she fell four storeys from a balcony in a block of apartments in Sliema on Tuesday. Young people have been leaving flowers and candles at the site where she fell as a tribute to the girl who was known for being kind, helpful and providing a listening ear for whoever needed her.
The heartbreaking accident led to her grieving friends flooding her profiles with comments remembering her for her best qualities in a number of touching tributes.
“Thank you for helping me and for being there for me. We will always keep you in our hearts and our prayers. You will never be forgotten, fly high angel,” said another wellwisher.
“Today heaven has received another angel. May you rest in peace.”
Even people who didn’t know her sent tributes in the wake of the young girl’s death.
“Rest in peace beautiful. Sadly I didn’t have the pleasure of knowing you. You and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers, fly high.”
Julia died on impact after falling four storeys from a balcony at Fort Cambridge, Sliema Tuesday evening.
While an ambulance and police were called to the scene immediately, there was little that could be done to save her life, police said. The accident happened at around 9pm, and a magisterial inquiry is underway to figure out what exactly happened that night.