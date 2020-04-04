Deadpool, Terminator And The Malta Police Force: Doctor Kicks Off Informative COVID-19 Meme Series For The Masses

What do Han Solo, Bilbo Baggins and Deadpool have in common? Well, it turns out they all want you to stay at home and not make the current situation worse.

Maltese doctor Mark Camilleri has found a novel way of keeping his Facebook friends – and beyond – equally entertained and informed… and it’s memes, of course!

Camilleri’s aptly-named COVID-19 Memes offer everything from humorous reminders that you should probably stay indoors to helpful tips on how to stay safe (spoiler alert: they mostly involve you staying indoors).

And sure, some of them might give off a bit of a boomer meme vibe with that Impact font and those #stayathome #coronavirus hashtags, but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t crack a smile or two while reading them.

“Even Forrest Gump (IQ: 75) knows what’s best at the moment,” Camilleri wrote under a screenshot of the film with the titular character saying he’s going home. “So why were some idiots conglomerating at Ġnejna beach yesterday? Are you waiting for the death count to start before you take this seriously? Don’t you know what prevention is? Don’t you watch or read any international news? Listen to Gump.”