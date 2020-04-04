Deadpool, Terminator And The Malta Police Force: Doctor Kicks Off Informative COVID-19 Meme Series For The Masses
What do Han Solo, Bilbo Baggins and Deadpool have in common? Well, it turns out they all want you to stay at home and not make the current situation worse.
Maltese doctor Mark Camilleri has found a novel way of keeping his Facebook friends – and beyond – equally entertained and informed… and it’s memes, of course!
Camilleri’s aptly-named COVID-19 Memes offer everything from humorous reminders that you should probably stay indoors to helpful tips on how to stay safe (spoiler alert: they mostly involve you staying indoors).
And sure, some of them might give off a bit of a boomer meme vibe with that Impact font and those #stayathome #coronavirus hashtags, but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t crack a smile or two while reading them.
“Even Forrest Gump (IQ: 75) knows what’s best at the moment,” Camilleri wrote under a screenshot of the film with the titular character saying he’s going home. “So why were some idiots conglomerating at Ġnejna beach yesterday? Are you waiting for the death count to start before you take this seriously? Don’t you know what prevention is? Don’t you watch or read any international news? Listen to Gump.”
Film screenshots and quippy quotes might be his forte, but they’re not the only thing in Mark’s repertoire
Amidst all those, you can even spot another meme format or two… such as a glorious pie chart telling you whether you should leave your house tonight or not (spoiler alert: no).
In another post, Mark gave people the satirical news update we were all hoping for; “The Police will be helping to enforce social distancing by patrolling the promenades with speakers attached to their vehicles, playing their 1980 hit “Don’t Stand So Close to Me”. Ah, if only that were true.
But it’s not all fun and games, and Mark is well aware of that
“It’s important that we don’t let our guard down, that we keep following the advice of public health officials, and that we maintain social distancing,” he said under one of his memes.
“We also need to prepare mentally and physically for the months ahead. We can’t pin all our hopes on when ‘all this will be over’, and just couch-surf through it. We have to realise that we don’t know when the end date will be, and we aren’t sure that things will return exactly to how they were before. They probably won’t.”
“So we need to be resilient. We need to adapt. We need to take care of ourselves and our loved ones today, not next week. So, getting enough sleep, not consuming too much news and social media, exercising every single day in some form or another, eating healthy, keeping connected to friends and family.”
“It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon,” Mark finished. “It’s not cowering in a shelter with a bag of crisps until an air raid is over, it’s keeping calm and carrying on during a long ‘war’. At least in this war, we’re all on the same side.”