Children Of Motorcyclist Killed In Xemxija Launch Fundraiser To Attend His Funeral: ‘Help Us Be With Him One More Time’

Children of Mark Camilleri, the motorcyclist who was killed in a traffic accident in Xemxija yesterday, are seeking funds from the public to allow them to travel to Malta and attend his funeral.

Mark’s daughter Nicole, who lives in Australia, launched the fundraiser yesterday and has already raised over $5,480 as of the time of writing.

“On February the 1st, our beloved father Mark Camilleri lost his life in an unexpected motorbike accident,” she wrote.

“His children Nicole and Nathan would love for his grandchildren and daughter in law to be able to be there with them for the funeral with our younger sister Lyra. The funds will be used for travel, as well as general expenses while we are gone.”

“Any donation is appreciated. We love and miss our father dearly and would appreciate nothing more than to all be together one last time before we say our final goodbyes.”

Mark Camilleri was killed in Triq it-Telgħa ta’ Selmun yesterday afternoon when he was involved in a crash with a Toyota Passo that was being driven by a 49-year-old Lithuanian woman who lives in St Paul’s Bay.