‘Cherish Every Moment We Have’: Maltese Motorcyclist’s Cousin Posts Emotional Message Amid Outpouring Of Grief
There has been an outpouring of grief following the tragic death of Maltese motorcyclist Alex ‘Iċ-Ċoqqos’ Borg.
Emotional messages from his family, friends and community have been sent after the Maltese motorcyclist lost his life in a tragic traffic accident yesterday.
“My cousin Alex Borg Iċ-Ċoqqos passed away unexpectedly in a motorbike accident. Makes you think how fragile our life is and how much we should cherish every moment we have on this planet,” Christian Schembri, his cousin, said.
His emotional message about avid biking enthusiast Alex Borg, 38-year-old from San Ġwann, comes as the biking community deals with another loss from among their ranks.
Maltese bikers sent hundreds of messages of condolences to Borg’s family following his death.
Borg’s funeral is planned for tomorrow, 14th Tuesday, and bikers are considering holding a public activity to show their respects and give him a proper send-off.
“I still can’t believe you left us. Parting ways can be so painful. I swear to you that I’ll be there for your children, your parents, your brothers and your girlfriend, I swear! Take care of us from up there brother!”