Carina Camilleri’s Father Emanuel Grima Has Passed Away

The grandfather of Maltese television host Ben Camille and the father of both renowned modelling manager Carina Camilleri and actor Tyrone Grima has passed away. The news of Emanuel Grima’s death was shared today after Carina posted a nostalgic photo of herself with her dad years ago while in the United Kingdom. “My dad passed away this morning,” Carina said. “This is us many many years ago in the UK.”

Ben Camille shared a photo with his grandfather and said there’s “nothing I really to want to say right now except I’ll miss him”.

Carina’s brother Tyrone also took to social media to share the sad news.