Bolt CEO ‘Shocked’ Following 28-Year-Old Courier’s Death In Gozo Double Decker Collision

Tragedy befell Malta’s sister island earlier today when 28-year-old Bolt Food courier Youssef El Ghazali was killed in a collision in Nadur involving the motorcycle he was driving and a double decker bus. Now, his colleagues and even CEO have reacted to the shocking news.

Many Bolt drivers offered their condolences following the tragic accident, urging fellow drivers to drive safe and be cautious. “Poor guy, he had no chance,” one young colleague said, reacting to shocking images of the bike and the towering double decker bus which were published on social media earlier this afternoon.

“It’s always heartbreaking to hear news like this, whether or not it’s a member of our extended family,” Bolt CEO Sebastian Ripard told Lovin Malta.

“Every time I hear of tragic accidents like this in the news, my heart always sinks for a second,” Ripard continued. It’s easy to see why; Bolt Food’s bikes and iconic green courier bags have come to dot the streets of Malta.

“It’s so sad to have to leave a family behind, but this is also sad for me not just as a business owner,” Ripard stressed. “We all drive bikes in my family, and everyone panics when they hear news like today’s. You don’t just hope it’s not one of your team’s – you hope it’s no one at all.”