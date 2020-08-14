Birkirkara Youth Academy Pay Final Respects To Nine-Year-Old Player As He Is Laid To Rest

Players and coaches of Birkirkara FC Youth Academy paid their final respects to nine-year-old Miguel Damato who was laid to rest earlier today.

Youth players attended the nine-year-old’s funeral this morning, sporting the same kit that Miguel wore during his time at the youth club.

“Today we paid our last respects, said our goodbyes and had one final opportunity to show our great love to Miguel,” the youth academy said in a heartfelt Facebook post.

News of Miguel’s death shocked the nation earlier this weekend, resulting in an outpour of tributes for the young man.

He was laid to rest this morning but his spirit will carry on through those he loves and through his youth academy.

“We will always remember Miguel as a loving, caring boy, always smiling and playing football. Miguel was a dear friend to many other kids of his age who also attended his funeral and showed respect,” they said.

In addition to attending his funeral, the youth academy also raised their club flag at half-mast out of respect to Miguel.

“We will continue to keep Miguel’s family, who still remain part of our community, in our thoughts and prayers,” they ended.

