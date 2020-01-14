‘Be With The Angels’: Little Noah Passes Away After Battling Cancerous Brain Tumor

There has been an outpouring of grief after the death of young Maltese boy Noah Seionti.

The beloved six-year-old spent the last four years of his life fighting a cancerous tumour in the brain and had to travel to the UK regularly for treatment. He went to the UK with his parents with the support of Puttinu Cares.

“Noah flew to be with the angels,” said Marika Fleri, the coordinator of the National Cancer Platform.

“The little beautiful boy who completely stole my heart,” she continued. “Although I know that you needed to go, my heart is shattered and broken and this pain that I am feeling is intense, very intense. The little boy who loved peppermint and who loved being pampered. May the Lord give comfort to your parents, grandma, sister and all family and friends. I love you Noah so very very much.”