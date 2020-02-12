Back In Hospital But Set On Training Even Harder, Jake Vella Gets Nominated For National Sports Award

Battling one of the rarest conditions in the world on a daily basis is enough to bring even the strongest of minds down… but that definitely isn’t the case with Malta’s most inspirational kid, Jake Vella.

Back in ITU due to the ever-increasing struggles of living with the ultra-rare ROHHAD, the young boy has not let anything get in his way, and is currently training to swim from Comino to Malta.

Even as he continues being bound to a bed in hospital, though, Jake is already looking forward to continue his training.

As deadlines approach, objectives toughen and setbacks pile up, however, the nation’s sporting community is definitely watching Malta’s favourite young triathlete, ready to acknowledge Jake’s immense mental strength.

Earlier today, it was announced that the 10-year-old has been nominated for the People’s Choice Award at this year’s SportMalta National Awards.

Jake’s ever-proud parents Josie and Maruska took to Facebook to announce the good news, with heaps of praise instantly being thrown at the young boy.