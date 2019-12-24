Antonio’s Barbershop Worker Will Spend Christmas Without His Family After Son Denied Maltese Visa

“Both Rock’s wife and son travelled to Dubai and placed their application with the Dubai Consulate there,” Fleur Camilleri told Lovin Malta. “On the 5th of December (after waiting for nearly a month in Dubai) Mrs Bhatti was issued the visa but their son’s visa was refused.”

Fleur has since lodged an appeal on behalf of the family, but two weeks on and the appeals review is still underway.

Identity Malta had given permission for Rock’s wife and son to enter Malta back in October.

After giving them this permission, Identity Malta advised the wife and son to apply for their visa at the VFS in Abu Dhabi.

They ended up applying at the Consulate General of Malta, in Dubai. However, they rejected the son’s visa on the grounds that his “intention to leave the territory of the member state before the expiry of the visa cannot be ascertained”.

Parliamentary Secretary for Identity Malta Julia Farrugia Portelli has since been in contact with Antonio’s Barbershop and has promised them to follow up on Rock’s case with the Dubai Consulate.

The family’s appeal will now go to the Appeals Board, which is part of the Home Affairs Ministry.