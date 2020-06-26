‘An Enfant Terrible And Bon Vivant’: Malta Mourns Death Of Larger-Than-Life Owner Of Iconic Marsaskala Restaurant

“Uncle Karmenu you were always honest to a fault and entirely devoted to your family, your own and extended. An enfant terrible and bon vivant, you still managed to work round the clock. One of the wittiest men I’ve ever known, your repartee will be sorely missed,” Tenor Joseph Calleja wrote.

Karmenu Bianco, the larger-than-life owner behind Marsaskala’s very own institution ‘Grabiel’, passed away unexpectedly this morning, bringing with it a flood of reactions from family and friends touched by loveable character.

The post has been flooded by people giving out their condolences to the man who made late-night meals or long-lunches a thing of their own.

His warm sense of humour was a staple of any visit to Grabiel, with Karmenu all too happy to regale his customers with his own brand of friendly banter.

An icon in Malta’s culinary scene, Karmenu will be sorely missed.

The funeral will take place on Monday 29th June at 9am at Marsaskala Church.

RIP