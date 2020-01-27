‘Almost Nothing Can Save Them’: Matthew Caruana Galizia Shares Fresh Slew Of Comments Celebrating His Mother’s Death

Hateful comments aimed squarely at Caruana Galizia family members is definitely not something new, but over two years after Daphne was assassinated, it doesn’t look they’re about to subside any time soon.

Caruana Galizia’s sister Mandy Mallia took to Facebook on Sunday to share a number of shocking comments that were left under a post quoting Daphne’s son Matthew.

The comments ranged from people outright celebrating Daphne Caruana Galizia’s death to the sadly all-too-common claim that Matthew was somehow responsible for his mother’s death. Others even seemed to imply that the young journalist should also be murdered, “just like mummy”.

“These are just a handful of the 200+ comments (and counting),” Mallia said. “Even if the moderators of Facebook pages were not legally obliged to ensure that they are not party to harassment, slander, hate speech and incitement to hatred, they would do well to bear in mind that not all that is legally acceptable is morally so.”

“The bulk appear to have been removed by a page administrator after I contacted somebody at the newspaper in question for what was not the first time, and for the same reason,” Mallia went on. “Some similar comments which were added to the thread since are still there.”