‘Almost Nothing Can Save Them’: Matthew Caruana Galizia Shares Fresh Slew Of Comments Celebrating His Mother’s Death
Hateful comments aimed squarely at Caruana Galizia family members is definitely not something new, but over two years after Daphne was assassinated, it doesn’t look they’re about to subside any time soon.
Caruana Galizia’s sister Mandy Mallia took to Facebook on Sunday to share a number of shocking comments that were left under a post quoting Daphne’s son Matthew.
The comments ranged from people outright celebrating Daphne Caruana Galizia’s death to the sadly all-too-common claim that Matthew was somehow responsible for his mother’s death. Others even seemed to imply that the young journalist should also be murdered, “just like mummy”.
“These are just a handful of the 200+ comments (and counting),” Mallia said. “Even if the moderators of Facebook pages were not legally obliged to ensure that they are not party to harassment, slander, hate speech and incitement to hatred, they would do well to bear in mind that not all that is legally acceptable is morally so.”
“The bulk appear to have been removed by a page administrator after I contacted somebody at the newspaper in question for what was not the first time, and for the same reason,” Mallia went on. “Some similar comments which were added to the thread since are still there.”
Soon enough, Matthew Caruana Galizia reacted to this latest wave of hateful comments, saying “almost nothing can save” people like the ones who left them.
“Last year I was on a panel with someone who argued that being anonymous online should be illegal, and then people would be nicer,” Matthew said. “To that person I showed comments like these, from police officers, government workers, taxi drivers, waiters, lawyers, housewives, hairdressers, secretaries, accountants, students—all using their real names and photos, all calling for me to be blown up like my mum, thanking Schembri and co. for blowing up my mum or accusing me of murdering her myself.”
“What is the solution for these people? Almost nothing can save them, because they’re brainwashed and indoctrinated by criminal propaganda.”
“Our hope is for the next generations,” Caruana Galizia finished. “How do we protect them? Education in democracy… and shut down party-owned media forever.”