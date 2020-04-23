After Recovering From COVID-19, Maltese Woman Is Being ‘Treated Like A Leper’ By Her Neighbours

A Maltese woman has spoken out about how her mother is being socially spurned and harassed by her neighbours after recovering from the COVID-19 coronavirus. Anna* contacted Lovin Malta about her mother’s case to raise awareness about the stigmatisation of former COVID-19 patients, warning this could discourage people with symptoms from getting tested. “My concern is that I’m sure my mother is not the only one in this situation who is being harassed in this situation and this utter ignorance may also be putting people off getting tested as they would be afraid of being labelled if they test positive,” she said. Anna said her 69-year-old mother Miriam** tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-March shortly after returning from a trip to the UK. Her symptoms were relatively mild, fever for one day as well as tiredness. Her 76-year-old partner moved out as a precaution, seeing as he is undergoing chemotherapy treatment. After testing negative a few weeks later, Miriam spent a further two weeks in isolation at home as mandated by the health authorities, maintaining regular contact with her doctors. On Saturday morning, she was given the all-clear to leave the house but she spent a further four days in isolation just in case.

“She was given documents officially giving her the all-clear and her doctors told her to keep them on her at all times,” Anna recounted. Although Miriam had thoroughly disinfected her house, she decided to move in with her partner yesterday just in case she had missed a spot, and this after confirming with the health authorities that it was safe for his health. However, after several weeks in full isolation, she was soon to realise that some people at the condominium her partner was staying at weren’t ready to welcome her back to society. “My mother went out to the communal garden to hang her washing but a neighbour told her to hang her clothes elsewhere because she was infectious. He hadn’t even know she had tested positive back then, only that she had returned from abroad.” “My mother told him that she had contracted the virus but had since recovered and he freaked out, insisting that she stays ten metres away from him. She told him he couldn’t catch anything from her clothes and that she had recovered in either case, but he said the health authorities don’t know what they’re doing and that the document giving her the all-clear was only a piece of paper that means nothing.” “He said it’s thanks to ‘irresponsible’ people like her that so many people are dying in the UK, told he to leave the premises and started brainwashing another neighbour.”

Anna warned stigmatisation could discourage people from getting tested