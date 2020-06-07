After 30 Rounds Of Chemotherapy, Brave Rebecca And Her Team Of Dedicated Radiographers Celebrate

د . إAEDSRر . س

A young Maltese girl who has undergone 30 rounds of chemotherapy as she bravely battles a serious illness received a wonderful surprise from her incredible medical team.

Rebecca Zammit Lupi, a Maltese student and dance fanatic, has put on a brave and determined face as she receives radiography treatment in the oncology ward of Mater Dei hospital in her fight against cancer.

She still has some more sessions to go before she’s done – but her high spirits and positive approach to life has inspired everyone around her, and even led to her team of radiologists putting on a small party for her as part of a celebration of her medical journey.

Rebecca Zammit Lupi

Rebecca Zammit Lupi

“Rebecca Zammit Lupi finished her 30 sessions of radiotherapy. She deserves a big party because we are so proud of her determination. Thank you Busy Bee for making this party possible,” Puttinu Cares said following the latest session.

A page dedicated to the teen’s recovery even called the achievement a “major milestone”.

“Becs continues to make good progress, and earlier today finished several weeks of radiotherapy treatment,” they said.

“The two wonderful teams of radiographers, who had made a terrific countdown calendar for her, also gave her a very thoughtful gift to celebrate the end of the treatment. There are still a few weeks of chemotherapy to go, but that too shall pass.”

Rebecca is now preparing for the next leg of radiotherapy treatment.

Until then, she’s got her radiography team, family, friends, and social media supporters by her side every step of the way!

