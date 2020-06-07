After 30 Rounds Of Chemotherapy, Brave Rebecca And Her Team Of Dedicated Radiographers Celebrate

A young Maltese girl who has undergone 30 rounds of chemotherapy as she bravely battles a serious illness received a wonderful surprise from her incredible medical team.

Rebecca Zammit Lupi, a Maltese student and dance fanatic, has put on a brave and determined face as she receives radiography treatment in the oncology ward of Mater Dei hospital in her fight against cancer.

She still has some more sessions to go before she’s done – but her high spirits and positive approach to life has inspired everyone around her, and even led to her team of radiologists putting on a small party for her as part of a celebration of her medical journey.