Adapting To The Times: How A Non-Profit Is Empowering Communities By Teaching Lace-Making Remotely

Life has been brought indoors, and for those working on bringing communities together, the pandemic brings new obstacles to the table.

Non-profit Ħajja or ‘life’ in Maltese, supports marginalised communities through traditional Maltese lace-making and despite the COVID-19 crisis, continues to empower society’s most vulnerable, albeit remotely.

“Before the coronavirus breakout, we used to gather together every Monday to stitch away, and share our skills and stories, all under one roof,” Bibiche, founder of Ħajja said.

But when it was clear that they could no longer meet physically, Ħajja focused on bringing the initiative to its members through online classes.

Their usual classes focus on providing kits to make Maltese lace. Then, through regular meet-ups, Ħajja gives a voice to Malta’s marginalised, with free crash courses on lacing-making and an opportunity to earn money and connect with others through the century old tradition.

Currently, Ħajja is collaborating with domestic violence survivors of SOAR, which is a service of St Jeanne Antide Foundation. The project called ‘A Stitch In Time’ documents their lacemaking stories, exercises of self-care and of course, their lace creations to scrapbooks.